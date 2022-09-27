Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $325.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $322.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $204.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.08. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $202.54 and a 52-week high of $391.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

