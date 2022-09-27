Telos (TLOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.24 Million

Telos (TLOS) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000961 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Telos has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a market cap of $64.93 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00090214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00070435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00032040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00018917 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007658 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Telos

TLOS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 280,902,798 coins. Telos’ official website is www.telos.net. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Telos

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy.TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

