Teloscoin (TELOS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39.00

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $320,255.62 and approximately $39.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Teloscoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00090438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00070290 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00031924 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007910 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Teloscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Teloscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Teloscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.