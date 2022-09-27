Tenset (10SET) Trading 23% Lower This Week

Tenset (10SET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. Tenset has a total market cap of $234.36 million and approximately $103,869.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00006447 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001991 BTC.

ModiHost (AIM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00042180 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Tenset Coin Profile

10SET is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 193,963,127 coins. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

