Tenshi Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TENSHI)

Tenshi (TENSHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Tenshi coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tenshi has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. Tenshi has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $11,809.00 worth of Tenshi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010953 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10166270 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tenshi Profile

Tenshi’s launch date was April 17th, 2021. Tenshi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Tenshi is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu. Tenshi’s official website is kishu.com. Tenshi’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tenshi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu is fully decentralized and on a mission to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream. $KISHU is an ERC20 token that started on the Ethereum blockchain April 17, 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenshi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenshi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenshi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

