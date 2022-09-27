TERA Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (TERA)

TERA (TERA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. TERA has a market cap of $1.00 and $3.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TERA Profile

TERA launched on July 1st, 2018. TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,734,585 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TERA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

