Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Teradyne Trading Down 2.5 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TER opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85. Teradyne has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.