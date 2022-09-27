Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Terex worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,528,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,416 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Terex by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Terex by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

