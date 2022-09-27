TerraUSD Price Down 26.9% Over Last 7 Days (UST)

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $723.03 million and approximately $129.58 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000070 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002727 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mchain (MAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diligence (IRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 11,278,951,456 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

