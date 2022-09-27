The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allstate in a research report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.10 EPS.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share.
Allstate Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $123.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.43 and a 200-day moving average of $128.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
