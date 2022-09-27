The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 108,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 28,435 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.21. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.