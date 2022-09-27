The Chemours Company to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Chemours in a report issued on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CC. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE:CC opened at $23.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. Chemours has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chemours by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chemours by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Chemours by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after buying an additional 138,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chemours by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after buying an additional 160,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

