The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.60.

PLCE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 253,484 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 816.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 178,847 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,656,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,649,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.95. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

