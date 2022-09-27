The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.60.
PLCE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Insider Transactions at Children’s Place
In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Children’s Place
Children’s Place Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.95. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61.
Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
