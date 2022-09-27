The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) One Day Volume Hits $363,921.00

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $363,921.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Crypto Prophecies

The Crypto Prophecies’ launch date was April 25th, 2021. The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 250,000,000 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Crypto Prophecies is www.thecryptoprophecies.com.

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

According to CryptoCompare, “The TCP token will be a fungible token using the ERC20 token standard. The TCP token powers the ecosystem and brings value to the ecosystem.”

