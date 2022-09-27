The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.2 %

ENSG stock opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,264 shares of company stock valued at $888,936. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Ensign Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.