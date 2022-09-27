The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE GEO opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The GEO Group

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.