The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.5% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD stock opened at $266.58 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

