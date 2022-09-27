The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.