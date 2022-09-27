The LoveChain (LOV) Price Tops $0.14

The LoveChain (LOV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. One The LoveChain coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The LoveChain has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. The LoveChain has a market cap of $19.57 million and $61,289.00 worth of The LoveChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The LoveChain Coin Profile

The LoveChain’s launch date was February 3rd, 2020. The LoveChain’s total supply is 135,000,000 coins. The LoveChain’s official Twitter account is @the_lovechain. The LoveChain’s official website is www.thelovechain.io.

Buying and Selling The LoveChain

According to CryptoCompare, “LoveChain is a new social media platform with its own e-commerce marketplace on the blockchain incorporating its own cryptocurrency (and payment system) that celebrates all the people and things we love. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

