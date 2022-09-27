The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Macerich were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 450.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 201.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Macerich in the first quarter worth $110,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the first quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point cut their target price on Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

In other Macerich news, insider Ann C. Menard purchased 2,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,494 shares in the company, valued at $129,576.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ann C. Menard purchased 2,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,576.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 164,617 shares of company stock worth $1,378,909. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

