The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.49.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

