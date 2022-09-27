The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Timken stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.40. Timken has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.32. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Timken will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 36,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,894,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after buying an additional 24,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

