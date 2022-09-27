The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929,123 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 5.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $60,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,383,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,103,000 after acquiring an additional 30,454 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 877,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.

NYSE:TD opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.10. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

