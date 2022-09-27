The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $178.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

