TheStreet Downgrades TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) to C+

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.56.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE SNX opened at $84.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $119.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $83,309.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,543.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,190. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 41.6% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 152,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,783,000 after buying an additional 44,891 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.