TheStreet Downgrades Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) to C+

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,044.8% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 869,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,377,000 after purchasing an additional 829,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 821,061 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,811,000 after buying an additional 783,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,658.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 792,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after buying an additional 775,836 shares during the period. 56.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

