TheStreet Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.17.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $19,105,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 807,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after acquiring an additional 230,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.