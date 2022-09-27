Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

NYSE:TRI opened at $103.56 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.47.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 183.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,546 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9,749.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,634,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $191,514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after acquiring an additional 925,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,104,000 after acquiring an additional 774,826 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.