Thor Industries (THO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.56 per share for the quarter.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.71. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thor Industries

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.