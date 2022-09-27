ThreeFold (TFT) Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

ThreeFold (TFT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. ThreeFold has a market cap of $10.96 million and $14,979.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ThreeFold Coin Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 345,014,422 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io.



Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.



ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

