TigerCash (TCH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $356,825.78 and $1.11 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,031.90 or 1.00007801 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00006000 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

