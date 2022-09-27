Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %
TTNP stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.03.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder David E. Lazar acquired 1,165,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $897,800.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,587,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,073.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP)
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.