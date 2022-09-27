Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

TTNP stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder David E. Lazar acquired 1,165,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $897,800.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,587,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,073.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

