TOKPIE Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $16.27 million and $20,655.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000855 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE’s launch date was May 9th, 2018. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKPIE (TKP) token is an ERC20 utility token issued on the Ethereum blockchain by the unique cryptocurrency exchange Tokpie. By holding this cryptocurrency, you can get up to 500% discount on fees, regular airdrops from newly listed projects, up to 70% referral bonus, access to the bounty stakes depositing and trading, P2P loans with TKP pledged as collateral under 90% LTV and income from TKP lending (staking).Telegram”

