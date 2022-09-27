TOP Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. TOP has a market cap of $1.75 million and $100,918.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,213.37 or 0.99997688 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00054799 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00063356 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

Buying and Selling TOP

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars.

