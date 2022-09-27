Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $6.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

CURV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Torrid from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen downgraded Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Torrid Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:CURV opened at $4.29 on Friday. Torrid has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $444.53 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Torrid had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at $4,867,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at $3,804,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the second quarter valued at $1,432,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at $2,750,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 706.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 251,879 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Torrid



Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.



