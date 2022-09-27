Townsend & Associates Inc Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,998 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.1% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

MRK stock opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

