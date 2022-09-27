Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Price Tops $1.58 on Exchanges

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $990,997.00 worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00008259 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trabzonspor Fan Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011119 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Trabzonspor Fan Token

Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz ($CHZ) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the digital currency for the chiliZ and Socios.com platform. In launching their platform, alongside other sports blockchain ventures, a new category of token has emerged — the Fan Token. Once onboard the Socios.com platform, yet to-be-announced club partners host what has been called a Fan Token Offering (FTO). Fans must purchase $CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange in order to acquire Fan Tokens. These tokens — which are specific to a team or club — are a finite, digital asset that provide access to an encrypted ledger of voting and membership rights ownership.One of the most decorated clubs in Turkish football history, Trabzonspor have won 6 Süper Lig titles and finished runners-up last season. The Trabzon-based club have also won the Turkish Cup 9 times and the Turkish Super Cup 8 times.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trabzonspor Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trabzonspor Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trabzonspor Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trabzonspor Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trabzonspor Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.