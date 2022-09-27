TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.08.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,282,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,212,000 after acquiring an additional 76,672 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,546,000 after acquiring an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRU opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $120.91.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

