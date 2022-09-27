TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.08.
TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion
TransUnion Stock Performance
TRU opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $120.91.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransUnion Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransUnion (TRU)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.