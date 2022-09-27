TRAVA.FINANCE Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $56,663.53 (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market cap of $56,663.53 and $135,816.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011111 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About TRAVA.FINANCE

TRAVA.FINANCE launched on August 3rd, 2021. TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 123,136,931 coins. TRAVA.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @trava_finance.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRAVA.FINANCE (or TRAVA) is a decentralized marketplace for cross-chain lending. TRAVA.FINANCE offers a flexible mechanism in which users can create and manage their own lending pools to start a lending business. TRAVA.FINANCE is deployed on the Binance Smart Chain and allows for lending with BSC tokens first; we then enable cross-chain lending with various tokens on Ethereum and other blockchain networks. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Github | Medium | LinkedIn | Youtube Whitepaper “

