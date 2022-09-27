Travala.com Achieves Market Cap of $37.39 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003791 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $37.39 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,669,687 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala.

Travala.com Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | GitHub | Reddit | Blog Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.