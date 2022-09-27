TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (TANNZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on October 17th

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56.

