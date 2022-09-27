Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,607 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 151,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,488,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $33.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

