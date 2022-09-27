TRONbetDice Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.23 Million (DICE)

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, TRONbetDice has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TRONbetDice coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRONbetDice has a total market capitalization of $9.23 million and $10,093.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRONbetDice alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005343 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,742.99 or 1.00109406 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00059601 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005750 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00064528 BTC.

TRONbetDice Profile

TRONbetDice (DICE) is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRONbetDice is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice.

TRONbetDice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONbetDice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONbetDice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRONbetDice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRONbetDice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRONbetDice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.