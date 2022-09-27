Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

NYSE:TROX opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. Tronox has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tronox will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 21.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,152,000 after buying an additional 3,543,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after acquiring an additional 401,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after acquiring an additional 336,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tronox by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,017,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,098,000 after acquiring an additional 286,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Tronox by 31.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,643,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,307,000 after acquiring an additional 634,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

