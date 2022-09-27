Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.
Tronox Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:TROX opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. Tronox has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 21.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,152,000 after buying an additional 3,543,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after acquiring an additional 401,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after acquiring an additional 336,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tronox by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,017,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,098,000 after acquiring an additional 286,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Tronox by 31.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,643,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,307,000 after acquiring an additional 634,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.
Tronox Company Profile
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tronox (TROX)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.