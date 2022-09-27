TrueUSD (TUSD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $150.62 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $150.62 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueUSD

TUSD is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,627,462 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. Telegram | Discord | Weibo | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

