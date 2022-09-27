TrueUSD (TUSD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $150.62 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $150.62 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,991.74 or 1.00084123 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005307 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006790 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058554 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003074 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010540 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005699 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064984 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00080147 BTC.
About TrueUSD
TUSD is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,627,462 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.