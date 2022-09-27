Trumpcoin Trading Down 69.1% Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 63.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 69.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Blakecoin (BLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Molecule (UMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Dirac Coin (XDQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BigCoin (HUGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

