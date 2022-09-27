TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in TuSimple during the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in TuSimple by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TuSimple by 51.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,726 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TuSimple by 33.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Stock Up 2.7 %

TSP stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.47. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.11. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 5,193.63%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.