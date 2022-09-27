Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at $258,144.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Acuity Brands stock opened at $157.38 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

