Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,942,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,904,000 after acquiring an additional 130,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $245,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $489.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $543.36 and a 200-day moving average of $506.05. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $588.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. Stephens increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $538.33.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.