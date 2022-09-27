Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AON by 102.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in AON by 27.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,489,000 after buying an additional 1,267,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AON by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after buying an additional 1,172,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $269,546,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $280,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $269.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.73.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

